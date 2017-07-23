GE Transportation Experiences Tough Second Quarter

The second quarter was tough for GE Transportation.

Despite improving trends from a year ago, there is still overcapacity with about 4,000 parked locomotives and little investment appetite from US customers.

GE said it shipped 120 locomotives in the quarter compared to 222 a year ago.

International shipments partly offset North American shipments, which were down 77 percent.

Operating profit in the quarter is down 26 percent.

GE Transportation officials said the North American locomotive market will continue to be challenging in 2017 and 2018 with 2017 locomotive shipments off by 50%.

GE is focused on growing internationally. It recently announced a $575 million win in Egypt for 100 locomotives plus services. The company expects that to show in order numbers for the third quarter.

