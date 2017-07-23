North East Shooting Officially Ruled as Double Murder-Suicide; No Autopsy Planned

No autopsy will be done on the three people shot and killed in North East Township in what the Erie County Coroner has officially ruled as a double murder-suicide.

The victims are Teresa A. Maroglio, 54, and Christopher G. Feucht, 54. The suspect who turned the gun on himself is James L. Hemmis Jr., 53.

Investigators said they do not have a motive, but there were "problems" in the relationship between Hemmis and Maroglio.

Troopers were called to the 10500 block of East Lake Road about 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of three deceased people in the front yard of Feucht's residence. It is located on private drive behind KRS Machining.

Neighbors heard several gunshots in the early evening hours of Saturday, which was not uncommon for the area, investigators said. Some neighbors told Erie News Now they thought it was fireworks or someone target practicing.

Hemmis grabbed a gun from the home he shared with Maroglio, walked across the driveway to a patio and fired at the victims, investigators said.

Feucht was shot in the stomach and once in the head while sitting in a chair on his own patio.

Maroglio was sitting with Feucht, but she was found in a side yard with several gunshot wounds to the back and one to the head.

Hemmis then shot himself in the head.

Feucht's landlord walked out of the attached residence, saw the shooting victims and contacted State Police around 11 a.m. Sunday.

"There are no unresolved issues with this incident," State Police said in a news release.

