Schwan's Acquire's Better Baked Foods - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Schwan's Acquire's Better Baked Foods

Posted: Updated:
NORTH EAST, Pa. -

Better Baked Foods, a North East company, that manufactures pizza and sandwich items, now has a new owner.
Schawn's Co has acquired the local business, which operates production facilities in North East, Erie, and Westfield, Ny.
Joe Pacinelli, President of Better Baked Foods, tells Erie News Now, that this sale is great news. They've been looking to sell for a while, and what better company to sell to than Schwan's?
Schwan's is the company's largest customer. He also says Schwan's intends to grow Better Baked Foods facilities, and in turn, lead to more jobs in the future.

