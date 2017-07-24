Sneak Peak of B-17 WWII Bomber Ahead of Weekend Visit to Erie

Prepared for take-off. Erie News Now went up in the air and back in time, on a Boeing B-17 bomber from World War II.

"The B-17 actually flew in every theater of operation in World War II, the China-Burma-India theater, the Pacific and then the European theater," said Jim Lawrence.

Jim Lawrence and John Shuttleworth are pilots for the Liberty Foundation, the non-profit, volunteer organization flying the airplane across the country. People can tour the plane or even take a ride in the sky to see what it was like to be in the plane during that horrific time.

"They were up at 25,000 feet, where it could be negative 30 in the cabin, on oxygen for four or five hours, getting oxygen burns on their lips. Really no protection, and getting shot at," said Shuttleworth.

Dubbed the "Flying Fortress" this plane is one of 12 of its kind to be able to still take flight, and this weekend the public can learn the history of commitment and sacrifice this plane represents.

"Over 12,000 of them built, and we lost 5,000 of them in combat, between four and five thousand were shot down, and every time we lost one of these airplanes, we lost ten guys," said Lawrence.

"About 20,000 of those people were POW, and about 20,000 were killed in action for our behalf," said Shuttleworth.

This bomber never saw combat, it was created to test out radar in the planes in the 1950s.

This is the first time this plane has toured the country, one of the few B-17 bombers that still do. The pilots say this is an incredible opportunity to capture the history of the 'greatest' generation that is almost gone.

"As everybody is aware, the World War II veterans will soon no longer be with us. This is sort of the last chance to get a first hand account to learn about what happened during World War II, and talk to a veteran about it," said Shuttleworth.

Flights are available beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday until about 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. Flights cost $490 per seat, for a 30 minute ride. After the final flight, the plane will be opened up for ground tours, the Liberty Foundation asks for donations for tours. The Boeing B-17 will also be available to tour on Sunday.

To schedule a flight, call 918-340-0243. For more information: http://www.libertyfoundation.org/index.html