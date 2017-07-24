Erie Housing Authority awards nearly two dozen student scholarships

The Erie Housing Authority and other local foundations teamed up to award nearly two dozen scholarships Monday night inside Erie City Council chambers.

Five students in all received the Louis J. Tullio Scholarship, each worth $1,250. The award is designated for college-bound public housing students in the city of Erie. Among them, Curtis Duck, 20, a junior finance major at the University of Pittsburgh.

"It's very exciting, it's going to help me out a lot with books, I need a new laptop," said Duck. "There are a lot of other things that go on with college so it's very nice to have extra money."

Esfir Pikulia, a sophomore interior architecture major at Mercyhurst University, also received one of the five scholarships. She emigrated to the United States five years from Crimea.

"This scholarship is the scholarship that got everything covered perfectly, every single penny," Pikulia said. "I'm so grateful for it because it's exactly something that I love doing, I absolutely love my major."

Nearly 20 younger, elementary students also received awards from the Ellen Curry Foundation Scholarship program. Each scholarship will help students of low-income families attend the parochial elementary schools of their choice

The Curry Foundation has awarded more than $362,000 in school scholarships since 1998.