Golf Tournament Raises Thousands for Erie Youth

The Junior Achievement Golf Invitational raised over $40-thousand at the Kahkwa Club Monday evening.

Proceeds benefit financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship for Erie county youth.

Community members and a number of local companies participated in the golf tournament.

The event, featuring 30 teams and 120 players, was sold out.

Funds raised will give over 5,000 local youth, grades K-12, the tools to achieve financial and academic success in the future. Junior Achievement Erie district board members coordinated the event.