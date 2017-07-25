Planet Fitness Next to Come in to West Erie Plaza - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Planet Fitness Next to Come in to West Erie Plaza

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

The 24-hour gym that's known for being "Home of the Judgment Free Zone." is expanding to Erie's West side. 

Planet Fitness has announced that they are adding a new location to the West Erie Plaza.
The announcement was made by West Erie Plaza's Facebook page.
They are happy to provide 24,000 square feet of space for Planet Fitness.
It has not been determined when Planet Fitness is expected to begin operating at this location.

