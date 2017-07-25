Trump Pushes Health Care, and Immigration Reform in Youngstown Rally

President Trump made his way to Youngstown, Ohio for a rally.

He avoided some of the biggest issues in politics.

President Trump greeted thousands of his supporters, joined by First Lady, Melania Trump.

It didn't take long for him to mention the victory by Senate Republicans, narrowly passing a vote to begin repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Here's the president on that tonight:

"We're now one step closer to liberating our citizens from this Obamacare night mare, and delivering great healthcare for the American people."

Trump spent several parts of his hour long rally touting his successes during the first six months of his administration.

Notably, withdrawing from those so-called "bad deals," like the Trans Pacific Partnership and the Paris Climate Accord.

He continued pushing his agenda on immigration reform, the crowd chanting that trademark saying "build the wall".

"I'm back in the center of the American heartland, far away from the Washington swab, to spend time with thousands of true American patriots,"

said President Trump.

President Trump, not touching on a couple of the big ongoing topics in Washington, notably the future of Attorney General, Jeff Session, and perhaps the biggest, is the Russia investigation, instead, calling it "fake news."