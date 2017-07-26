Albion Celebrates One of Nation's Oldest Carousels

Representatives from the National Carousel Association visited Albion Tuesday to celebrated a piece of history in the community.

Its carousel is thought to be the third-oldest working wooden carousel in the nation.

It was built in 1890 in Ohio and transferred in 1947 to Albion Borough Park at the end of Academy Street.

The community celebrated the honor Tuesday with Free Carousel Day from 1 to 3 p.m.

Rides are typically offered Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. for 50 cents.

"It was something that the community has been real proud of," said David Davis. "They rebuilt it a few years back. They repainted all the horses. It was starting to deteriorate, but they brought it back together again."

