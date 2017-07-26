Albion Celebrates One of Nation's Oldest Carousels - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Albion Celebrates One of Nation's Oldest Carousels

Posted: Updated:

Representatives from the National Carousel Association visited Albion Tuesday to celebrated a piece of history in the community.

Its carousel is thought to be the third-oldest working wooden carousel in the nation.

It was built in 1890 in Ohio and transferred in 1947 to Albion Borough Park at the end of Academy Street.

The community celebrated the honor Tuesday with Free Carousel Day from 1 to 3 p.m.

Rides are typically offered Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. for 50 cents.

"It was something that the community has been real proud of," said David Davis. "They rebuilt it a few years back. They repainted all the horses. It was starting to deteriorate, but they brought it back together again."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com