Cleanup Continues at Riverside Inn Property

Nearly three months after a fire leveled the historic Riverside Inn, the future of the property remains uncertain.

On May 2, the 132-year-old structure burned to the ground.

Very few pieces of the historic building remain standing. Most of the debris has been removed from the property.

According to Cambridge Springs Mayor Randy Gorske, the owners are still working with their insurance company to determine what to do with the property.

For years, the Riverside Inn has served as a main economic driver of Cambridge Springs.

"It's really hard for the community, because again, it was our centerpiece of the community,” said Gorske. “We hope that again, whatever happens with the family and whatever happens with the development of this (property), it will become a centerpiece again, because everyone will want to know what happened to the property that was once the Riverside."

The cause of the fire was ruled as undetermined.