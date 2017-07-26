Driver's license changes coming to Northwestern Pa. this August

Big news for Pennsylvania motorists: The next time you get a driver's license, it will look a little different.

"This is probably the most visibly significant update we've had in a number of years," said Alexis Campbell, community relations coordinator for PennDOT.

Beginning in August, the new state-issued licenses will contain new security features to prevent against fakes, such as a larger photo, and an optically change background.

"There is what's called laser perforation, so there's a Keystone outline with Pennsylvania embedded into the cardstock," said Campbell.

PennDOT began a pilot program for the new licenses in June. Full implementation is expected by October.

PennDOT has been working on them for two years. They will begin circulating Northwestern Pennsylvania Drivers License Centers starting Aug. 9 in Crawford County; Aug. 10 in Warren County, and Aug. 14 in Erie County.

Drivers won't be forced to purchase the newly designed licenses, Campbell said. Instead, the changes will be phased in through the renewal process.

"If you just renewed your license and you have the old style license, you're fine," she added. 'You don't need to replace your product."

One thing the new license won't do is comply with the commonwealth's changes in the REAL ID law -- a policy under the Department of Homeland Security intended to strengthen security of those entering federal buildings or boarding airplanes. Drivers can pick those up beginning in 2019.

"Whether or not REAL ID existed, we would be making these important updates," Campbell said.

When it comes to implementing the REAL ID law, Pennsylvania has been granted an extension through Oct. 10, which means residents are unlikely to face issues entering federal buildings until that date.

The new driver's license will eliminate the magnetic strip found on the back of existing licenses. That data is now stored in what's called a 2-D barcode.

