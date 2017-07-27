Help or Headache? Testing the Effectiveness of Back Up Cameras - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Help or Headache? Testing the Effectiveness of Back Up Cameras

Posted: Updated:
     A rear view video system, also known as a backup camera, is a safety technology that helps prevent back over crashes.
     It provides an image of the area behind the vehicle, to help the driver see what's behind them
     But how effective are these cameras?
     Erie News Now did some research to find out.
     According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, injuries have fallen by just 8% over a three year span, from 13,000 a year to 12,000.
     Fatalities have also dropped a whopping 31% while in reverse.
     But according to a study by the insurance Institute for Highway Safety, although back up cameras have prevented drivers from hitting people,  they keep on hitting things.
     To see just how true that is in our area, we caught up with a technician at Bates Collision in Wesleyville.

     "People come in frustrated... Don't be tech dependent, always turn your head," said David Morrison Jr, an estimator at Bates Collision.

     The technicians at Bates Collision say the cameras can cause quite the headache in the winter when the snow and ice cover and freeze them.
    If you don't have one in your car, you can expect to have one in the future as they will be required in all vehicles by May of 2018.
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com