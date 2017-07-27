Help or Headache? Testing the Effectiveness of Back Up Cameras

A rear view video system, also known as a backup camera, is a safety technology that helps prevent back over crashes.

It provides an image of the area behind the vehicle, to help the driver see what's behind them

But how effective are these cameras?

Erie News Now did some research to find out.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, injuries have fallen by just 8% over a three year span, from 13,000 a year to 12,000.

Fatalities have also dropped a whopping 31% while in reverse.

But according to a study by the insurance Institute for Highway Safety, although back up cameras have prevented drivers from hitting people, they keep on hitting things.

To see just how true that is in our area, we caught up with a technician at Bates Collision in Wesleyville.

"People come in frustrated... Don't be tech dependent, always turn your head," said David Morrison Jr, an estimator at Bates Collision.

The technicians at Bates Collision say the cameras can cause quite the headache in the winter when the snow and ice cover and freeze them.

If you don't have one in your car, you can expect to have one in the future as they will be required in all vehicles by May of 2018.

