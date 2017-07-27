Maennerchor Club Dispelling Rumors That It Will Close

One of Erie's oldest social clubs is trying to dispel rumors that it is closing its doors. The Maennerchor Club has been battling financial troubles, but its president wants to get the word out that the club has no intentions of closing.

Rumors are going to pop up when your club membership drops from 4,000 seven years ago to about 1,600 this year. But, the rumors are making the financial problems worse. The Maennerchor has lost two wedding receptions, and some other events, because of people's fear that the club is closing.

The Maennerchor Club was founded in 1871, and moved into its majestic home on State Street in 1889. There was a time that initiation fees were $700 a year, and women were not allowed to join. Now, the club is hungering for new members.



The average age of the current membership is about 68 years old. Retirees have moved from the area and did not renew their dues.. The quality of dining at the club went downhill a few years ago and drove members away. Taxes and overhead costs are high. Club President Dale Wodarski says there are no plans to close and he wants the rumors to stop. The quality of food has been restored back to what it was in the club's glory days. The latest membership drive resulted in about 180 new members since last October, many of them without gray hair.

"Out of those new members that we took in the past 6 months, 7 months, quite a few of them are in the 30s. Business people. Young businessmen, young business women that have joined. And, they're bringing in their friends, and their friends are liking it and also joining," Wodarski said.

Wodarski says if the club can top out at 1,800 dues paying members, it should return to good financial shape. The current dues are $240 a year.