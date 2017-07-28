Game Commission Brings Live Bear to Discover Presque Isle

Perhaps the most popular attraction at Discover Presque Isle today, was sponsored by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Officers brought a live bear to the peninsula.

The Game Commission intended, all along, to have a booth set up at Discover Presque Isle, and wildlife conservation officers were going to give a presentation on bears. the officers did not know, until this morning, that they would have a live bear as part of the presentation.

He is a 200-pound black bear, and the crowd lined up three or four deep to take a look. The bear was trapped today near Tidioute, in Warren County. Bears have been knocking over bird feeders in that area, so the Game Commission set up the trap. When officers learned they had a bear in their trap, they decided to take it to Discover Presque Isle as part of their presentation.

The crowd had the opportunity to learn what officers do after they trap a live bear. The officers tranquilized it. Then, they extracted a tooth to determine the age of the bear. A bear's tooth has rings that determine age. It's similar to finding the age of a tree. The officers even recruited a young volunteer to help tag the bear in order to follow its travels if game officers meet up with it again.



Trapping, tranquilizing and tagging a bear are not unusual activities for game officials. Doing it in front of a large crowd doesn't happen that often.

"Today, we decided to set up a bear presentation on the table as part of the festivities today. But luckily, we got this bear in Warren County and they were lucky enough to bring it over for us. Normally, this is done behind the scenes, and no one gets to see it, but for me it is the second time in three years that I've got to do this in front of the public," said Mike Stotts, Wildlife Conservation Officer.

After the presentation, the bear was released back to the same general area of Warren County.