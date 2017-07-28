Fisherman Hit Conneaut Lake for United Way Bass Classic

Dozens of fishermen hit the waters Friday for a bass tournament for a good cause.

They came out for the 13th annual United Way Bass Classic at the Iroquois Club on Conneaut Lake.

Competitors helped raise more than $20,000 this year.

It all benefits the United Way of Western Crawford County.

During the past 13 years of the tournament, fishermen and tournament sponsors have raised more than $200,000.

