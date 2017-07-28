'Battle of Lake Erie' Opens in Waldameer's Water World

A fun, new feature at Erie's Waldameer Park's Water World opened to the public Friday.

The Battle of Lake Erie is a water ride filled with slides, water guns and lots of other wet features. It even includes a replica of the Brig Niagara.

"It has four adult slides and three children's slides," said Paul Nelson, owner of Waldameer Park. "It has 102 water attractions, a dumping bucket for the kids, and a big bucket for the moat for the adults."

The water slide is a $2.5 million investment for Waldameer.

The park hopes to open a new, adult water slide called the Cannonball next year.

