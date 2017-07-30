Police Investigate Arson Fire at Springboro Building

Three juveniles are facing possible charges, following an arson fire in Crawford County.

It happened around 12:00 p.m. Sunday, inside of a barn-like structure in Springboro.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, witnesses saw three male juveniles enter the building before it caught fire.

A witness told police that when they went to see what the kids were doing, he saw that the floor was on fire, along with several bales of hay.

When crews arrived at the scene, heavy flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the building.

Investigators say the fire was contained to a large building at the southern end of the property.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the three juveniles, ages 11, 11, and 10, were caught and their parents notified.

As of tonight, charges are pending.