Fire at East Erie Apartment Ruled as Undetermined

Fire investigators have ruled the cause of an Erie apartment fire that displaced more than a dozen people Sunday as undetermined.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 26th Street in Erie.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke and flames coming up of the second floor, where Erie News Now was told the fire started.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The fire was contained to the second floor, which experienced fire and water damage. The first floor received water damage.

Firefighters at the scene said that the American Red Cross is now assisting a total of four adults and 11 children who live in both apartments.

No one was hurt.

Investigators told Erie News Now a language barrier is making it difficult to determine the exact cause of the fire.

