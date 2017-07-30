Opening Arguments to Start Tuesday in Jaquel Tirado Homicide Trial

Opening arguments will start Tuesday morning in the homicide trial against an Erie teenager.

Jaquel Tirado, 18, is charged with the shooting death of 26-year-old Steven Bishop.

The fatal shooting happened last August, on Cottage Avenue.

Police say they identified Tirado as the suspect in the shooting from business surveillance videos and from witness statements.

Tirado was 17 at the time of the shooting, but he waived his right to seek a transfer to juvenile court.

Jury selection started around 11 a.m. Monday and did not wrap up until after 5 p.m.

More than 50 potential jurors were reviewed before 12 were chosen for the trial.

Judge Stephanie Domitrovich will preside over the trial.

