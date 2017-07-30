Van Volkenburg Brothers Complete Tandem Swim Across Lake Erie

"I want a pizza right now," said Gregory Van Volkenburg, his first request after exiting the water.

Gregory and Tommy Van Volkenburg made history Monday, becoming the second pair to swim tandem across Lake Erie, the last pair was in 1989, and to have the fastest time, by one minute.

"I think we're excited, it was something we set out wanting to do. We put a lot of time and effort in to it, we had a lot of help and support from our volunteers and everything and we're happy we were able to accomplish it," said Tommy Van Volkenburg.

The brothers arrived at Freeport Beach in North East around 6:20 p.m., clocking in at 11 hours, 15 minutes, and 40 seconds. After starting at Long Point, Canada at 7:04 a.m.

Although the weather held out, the currents fought against them, knocking them off the 24.3 mile course an estimated two-to-three miles.

"We fought hard, the guys were fighting hard, the guys on the line, the kayaks were fighting hard we had a lot of capsizing, but we did the best we could," said Josh Heynes, Director of Lake Erie Open Water Swim Association, and the previous record holder of 11 hours, 16 minutes, and 40 seconds.

The three-to-foot waves being the biggest challenge for the pair, but their brotherhood helped them push on.

"There was a spot around hour nine-ten, where I was struggling personally, and you know Greg was just there, able to have that support and get me through it," said Tommy.

After the brothers became serious this was something they wanted to do, they looked for a cause, and chose the Arthritis Foundation in honor of their mother.

"To kind of give back a little bit, after everything she's done for us, for our career, and swimming, and life and everything," explained Tommy.

She was their motivation. Both in their minds, and on Freeport Beach awaiting their arrival.

"Keeping Mom in the back of your mind, knowing that were doing this for her, that was a great motivating factor for us," said Gregory.

When asked if the brothers are planning for another marathon swim?

"One and done... and we're not going to attempt it again, ever!" they laughed.

To donate to their cause, http://www.walktocurearthritis.org/faf/search/searchTeamPart.asp?ievent=1164935&team=6951742

