Pittsburgh Steelers James Conner Injured During Training Camp

Erie native and McDowell graduate James Conner experienced a rough start to the season.

Conner injured a shoulder during practice at the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp over the weekend, according to ESPN.

The rookie running back was not alone in the training room; Conner was one of seven players being evaluated by the end of the day Sunday, ESPN reported.

The Steelers kicked off their training camp Friday.

The extent of Conner's injury is not known, but Steelers coaches and fans will be watching Monday as the black and gold heads back to the practice field.

The Steelers will kick off the regular season in Cleveland against the Browns September 10.

