Fire Destroys Barn in Harborcreek

Fire crews made quick work of a barn fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene on Firman Road in Harborcreek around 5:20 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the barn fully involved in flames. The barn is considered a total loss.

There was no reported damage to the nearby home, and there were no injuries.

The fire was put out in about 10 minutes.

The search for a cause is underway.