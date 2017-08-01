Fines Coming for Latest Car Seat Safety Laws

For new parents there’s a lot of things on your mind, so this may not have crossed the “to-do” list, making sure your child’s car seat meets state standards. Last year Pennsylvania revamped its car seat laws, and soon police will be able to give out fines if yours isn’t compliant.

The new fines are for the littlest ones, children 2 and under. Last year’s new law requires that age group to be in rear facing cart seats with a 5-point harness.

If these laws aren’t followed, you could face a $75 fine. Police can start handing out fines starting August 12th.

This is included in Pennsylvania’s Laws of Love. Under these laws, you can also be fined for improper use of front facing car seats, booster seats, and seatbelts.

However, just because your child might reach a certain milestone to move onto the next level of car seats or boosters, doesn’t mean they should.

"If they don't reach the proper height or they don't sit properly in the seat, I recommend you keep them in the booster seat. Just because they turn 8 years old, doesn't mean you have to remove them from that seat, you can leave them in the seat as long as you want. Same thing with the 5-point harness. Once they reach 4 you don't have to move them to the booster seat, you can leave them in the harness if they're a smaller child,” explains Pennsylvania State Police Trooper and Communications Officer, Cindy Owens.

Trooper Owens also explains PSP offers a way to help so you don’t get fined.

"Most of the PSP stations in the area have someone there that is certified that is certified in car seats, so you call your local state police barracks, set up an appointment with someone that can help you with questions, help you fit the car seat in properly, make sure your child fits in there properly and go over the manual as well,” says Trooper Owens.

For all the car seat laws, click here.

For locations of car seat safety, click here.