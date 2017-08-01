Christian Radio Station WCTL to Move Transmitter to Extend Reach

Erie Christian radio station WCTL has received the approval to move its transmitter closer to the City of Erie to improve its reception and reach for listeners, the station announced Tuesday.

WCTL has received FCC approval to relocate its 106.3 FM transmitter site from Greene Township to a location near Interstate 90 and Peach Street.

In addition to strengthening the signal, the move will help the station overcome interference issues that have lasted nearly two decades, according to WCTL.

The station has also received permission to to purchase WMCE-AM/1530 in North East and relocate it to Union City.

The project, which the the station is calling WCTL's Golden Opportunity, will cost $240,000. It will start fundraising efforts on Erie Gives Day Tuesday, August 8.

WCTL has been broadcasting in Northwestern Pennsylvania since 1967.

In addition to 106.3 FM, the station broadcasts on 93.1 FM in Girard, 99.1 FM in North East and downtown Erie at 105.9 FM.

