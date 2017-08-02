One Person Injured After EMTA Bus Hits Car

One person is transported to the hospital after a collision in a parking lot of the Millcreek Mall. The Kearsarge Fire Department was called to the scene. Erie News Now learned am EMTA bus hit a vehicle driven by a female, in front of the "Office Max" store.
One bus passenger was transported to Saint Vincent Hospital with unknown injuries. No one was hurt inside the car. It's not known if any charges will be filed. ##
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com