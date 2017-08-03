Dan Swift to Spend Minimum of 10 Months in Prison in Erie Dog Fighting Case

The Erie man convicted of running a dog fighting operation at his home found out Thursday morning how long he will spend behind bars.

A judge sentenced Dan Swift, 42, to serve 10 to 20 months in county prison followed by seven years of probation. Swift will be allowed work release.

He was also ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution - $30,000 to the ANNA Shelter and more than $24,000 to the Humane Society of NWPA.

Swift must also forfeit his dogs and undergo a mental health evaluation.

He will no longer be allowed to own a dog in the future.

Swift was found guilty of three felony counts of animal fighting, a misdemeanor count of possession of animal fighting paraphernalia, a misdemeanor count of possession of an instrument of crime, and seven out of fourteen summary counts of cruelty to animals in late June.

Erie Police charged Swift last year after three pit bulls were involved in a fight in his backyard in August of last year. Police confiscated 14 dogs from the property and equipment used to train dogs to fight, investigators said.

Swift did not take the stand in his trial.

EARLIER COVERAGE: Jury Convicts Danny Swift on Numerous Charges in Dog Fighting Case

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.