Mosquito Pool Tests Positive for West Nile Virus

A mosquito pool collected July 25 in Millcreek Township has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the Erie County Health Department announced Thursday.

This is the first mosquito pool in Erie County this year to test positive for the virus.

No human cases have been reported so far.

The Health Department will perform additional monitoring where the infected mosquitoes were collected.

Depending on the number and types of mosquitoes found, control work will be done, the Health Department said.

Certain species of mosquitoes carry the West Nile Virus, which can lead to the inflammation of the brain if infected.

Anyone can contract the virus, but older adults and people with weak immune systems have a higher risk of developing severe illness because their bodies have trouble fighting off the disease.

The Health Department provided the following guidelines to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home:

Dispose of any refuse that can hold water – such as tin cans, containers, and in particular used tires. Tires have become the most important mosquito breeding in the country.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers, and check uncovered junk piles.

Clean clogged roof gutters every year, and check storm drains, leaky faucets, and window wells.

Empty accumulated water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys, and ceramic pots. If possible, turn them over when not using them.

Do not allow water to stagnate in birdbaths, ornamental pools, water gardens and swimming pools or their covers. Ornamental pools can be aerated or stocked with fish. Swimming pools should be cleaned and chlorinated when not in use.

Products such as “mosquito dunks” can be obtained from garden centers.

Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight.”

Use the proper type of light outside: incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, while florescent lights neither attract nor repel mosquitoes.

Stay indoors at dawn, dusk and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants.

Insect repellents with Deet, when applied (sparingly) to exposed skin, deter mosquitoes from biting. Spray thin clothing with repellent since mosquitoes can bite through it. Be sure to follow all directions on product labels.

Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events.

