Jaquel Tirado Convicted of First-Degree Murder in August 2016 Shooting Death on Erie's East Side

An 18-year-old Erie man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a man last summer on Erie's east side.

The jury convicted Jaquel Tirado of all ten charges, which also include conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with physical evidence, possession of an instrument of crime and possession of a firearm prohibited, after 4.5 hours of deliberations Thursday and three full days of testimony.

Police charged Tirado in September in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Steven Bishop near East 21st and Cottage Avenue on August 18.

Tirado was 17 at the time of the shooting, but he waived his right to seek a transfer to juvenile court.

In closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors said the evidence proves Tirado is one of two shooters responsible for Bishop's death.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Burns said surveillance video, witness testimony and a pair of Tirado's pants that tested positive for gunshot residue placed him at the scene of the crime.

Investigators testified Bishop was shot twice and ran around the corner to a nearby apartment in the 500 block of East 21st Street where he died.

Two bullets were removed from Bishop's body, including one from his right foot and another from his chest, which entered through his left shoulder.

Detectives also recovered several shell casings and a couple of bullets from two separate guns.

The prosecution brought up surveillance videos collected from three buildings, which were played in court.

In one of them, which had audio, you could hear what police describe as eight gun shots then see two men run away. Investigators identified one of those men as Tirado.

A total of four people are seen in the video, which captured the moments leading up to the shooting.

Investigators identified one person as Bishop, and another as Tirado.

The lead investigator identified the other two people as Keyon Lucas and Xavier Wycoff.

Lucas is currently in the Erie County Prison for homicide in another case.

Wycoff was subpoenaed to testify in Tirado's trial but never showed up.

The defense argued the evidence presented does not match the Commonwealth's theory and spent several hours Wednesday cross examining the lead investigator.

No weapon was ever recovered in this case, so the defense said there was no way to prove who fired the fatal shots.

Tirado faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced September 22.

