A Few Severe Storms Possible Today

We have a Slight Risk for severe weather today, especially during the afternoon. The greatest threats being strong damaging winds and hail. Heavy rainfall could also cause some ponding of water in poor drainage areas. Keep your eye to the sky and make sure to have a safe place to go when the weather turns rough. This weather is associated with a cold front that is expected to shift in during the evening. The weather turns cooler for the weekend with highs only in the lower 70's on Saturday. A few showers will linger to start the weekend, but it should be pretty dry on Sunday.