Fairview Man Faces Charges for Firing Gun During Barbecue - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fairview Man Faces Charges for Firing Gun During Barbecue

A Fairview man faces a series of charges for an incident involving a gun at a barbecue.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Lucas Drive.

James Pitt, 37, is accused of firing the gun into the air during an argument and then trying to fire it again when it jammed.

Others involved in the argument grabbed the gun, and Pitt left the scene, according to State Police.

Pitt was arrested at his home without incident.

He does not have a weapons permit due to prior violent crime convictions and has a protection from abuse order against him as well, troopers said.

