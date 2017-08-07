County Commissioners Across State Meeting in Erie for Conference - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

County Commissioners Across State Meeting in Erie for Conference

County commissioners from across the state of Pennsylvania are meeting in Erie this week for their annual convention.

The County Commissioner's Conference starts 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Their agenda includes human services reform, especially because the state is still $2 billion short of funding its budget.

A revenue plan is still not finalized more than a month after the budget became law.

The commissioners will also look at ways to diversify the county tax base.

State Rep. Curt Sonney has reintroduced legislation that would allow counties to levy a one percent sales tax, a one percent earned income or business privilege tax.

