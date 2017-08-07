Decision Bargaining Deadline Looms for GE Unions

The ten-day deadline is this week for the unions at Erie GE Transportation to decide if it will request a decision bargaining period.

Union leaders are deciding how to respond to GE's plan to transfer all locomotive production out of Erie and eliminate 570 jobs.

The plan announced at the end of July impacts mostly UE 506 and a handful of UE 618 workers.

If they seek decision bargaining, the union would attempt to see if it could come to any terms with GE to save jobs here.

Decision bargaining after recent layoffs large than this one have left the unions discouraged because it did little to stop advancing job cuts.

GE said it made the decision to stop locomotive production in Erie because of a big slowdown in demand in the transportation industry.

