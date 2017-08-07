EMTA Making Services Changes in Southeastern Erie County

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority is making changes to bus service in southeastern Erie county, it announced Monday.

It will consolidate routes 13 and 105 in an effort to grow ridership and offer more options to riders, EMTA said.

The service will be branded as Route 105 - Corry starting Monday, August 28.

The route will provide multiple trips to Waterford, Union City and Corry weekdays.

The route will start in downtown Erie, travel south on Route 19 to Waterford, east on Route 97 to Union City, east on Route 6N to Corry, and operate on the Corry Loop schedule with additional trips to Erie.

Route 13, which provides Friday service, will be discontinued.

