Ceremony Marks Donation Made to Presque Isle Lighthouse

A longtime supporter of Presque Isle made a donation to the grounds near the lighthouse.

Erie Resident Sally Kohler, who has served on both the Presque Isle Advisory Committee, and Light Station Board of Directors, donated a flag pole to the lighthouse.

A flag raising ceremony commemorated that dedication, and brought out a group of people, earlier, which included the playing of bagpipes.

Joe Pfadt of the Lighthouse Station Board says, "Its a way to celebrate and commemorate the service at the lighthouse keepers over their time. A reminder that once a year we take a moment, pause and think about the sacrifices and service of lighthouse keepers and the service that this building still provides today."

There's more than 100 volunteers that help out at the lighthouse, along with staff. Tours are offered daily until Labor Day from 10am until 5pm. They are $6.00 per person.