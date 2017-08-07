Erie's Public Schools Prepare Students, Parents for Upcoming Yea - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie's Public Schools Prepare Students, Parents for Upcoming Year

Erie's Public Schools has published an online guide to prepare students and parents for the upcoming year.

The first day of school is Monday, August 28. Many will be attending different elementary, middle and high schools due to the district's reconfiguration plan.

It includes information about the schools, open house and meet and greet dates, immunizations and sports, as well as the student handbook and code of conduct.

Bus route information is also available. Elementary and middle school students who live 1.5 miles or more away from their school and high school students two miles or more away will receive district-issued bus passes.

You can access the information here.

