Judge Signs Order for Cleanup of Fire Damaged West Erie Warehouse

A judge signed an order Monday that requires the cleanup of a west Erie warehouse damaged twice by fire.

It comes at the request of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The order requires the owner of the property in the 1300 block of West 20th Street to clean up all waste within 30 days and provide documentation to the DEP within 45 days.

It also restricts all vehicular access to the property.

The second fire broke out in late June more than a year after the first one.

Despite past orders from the DEP to clean up the property and complaints from neighbors, the remaining buildings on the site still contained hundreds of mattresses.

Some demolition work had to be done after the second fire.

