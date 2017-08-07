It's a favorite time of the year, for many, in Warren County. The Warren County Fair begins tomorrow

This is the 87th year for the fair, and this year is special because it's the 50th year at it's current location off Route 6 in Pittsfield. Every year there's a lot of excitement and anticipation for the fair to begin. That's especially true for the people who enter various things to be judged, in hopes of winning a blue ribbon.

"Everything from apples to Ayrshires. There's dairy cattle, draft horses, saddle horses, sheep, goats, pigs. We have a lot of entries in our still exhibits, which would be art, needlework, and quilts," said Dave Wilcox, President, Warren County Fair Board.

Judging on some of those items began today and all the entries will be available for the public to see tomorrow. Country star Neal McCoy, one of the entertainment headliners, will also perform tomorrow.