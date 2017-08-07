Warren County Fair Begins Tomorrow - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Warren County Fair Begins Tomorrow

Posted: Updated:

It's a favorite time of the year, for many, in Warren County.  The Warren County Fair begins tomorrow

This is the 87th year for the fair, and this year is special because it's the 50th year at it's current location off Route 6 in Pittsfield. Every year there's a lot of excitement and anticipation for the fair to begin.  That's especially true for the people who enter various things to be judged, in hopes of winning a blue ribbon.

"Everything from apples to Ayrshires. There's dairy cattle, draft horses, saddle horses, sheep, goats, pigs.  We have a lot of entries in our still exhibits, which would be art, needlework, and quilts," said Dave Wilcox, President, Warren County Fair Board.

Judging on some of those items began today and all the entries will be available for the public to see tomorrow. Country star Neal McCoy, one of the entertainment headliners, will also perform tomorrow.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com