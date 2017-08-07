Dog License Fee Increase Proposed

With dog law enforcement funding expected to run out by November, the PA Department of Agriculture is urging lawmakers to increase the cost of dog licenses.

On Monday, Department of Agriculture Executive Deputy Michael Smith stopped by the A.N.N.A. Shelter to discuss House Bill 1463 and Senate Bill 738.

Both pieces of legislation will allow the department to increase the cost of dog licenses and change the way the people can obtain them.

If passed, the prices would change from $6.50 to $10.00 for a spayed or neutered dog, and from $8.50 to $13.00 for an unaltered dog.

Both bills will also allow the department to create a statewide online platform for selling dog licenses.

According to Smith, there hasn't been a cost increase for dog licenses since 1996. By charging more, Smith says the state is expected to raise an additional $2.8 million and avoid a deficit.

"It's incredibly important,” said Smith. “If you care about the well-being of dogs in PA, if you care about knowing….is there a dangerous dog in my neighborhood that could possibly hurt my child, or a member of my family, we need to have the financial resources to do that work. That's why we need to pass these bills."

Under Pennsylvania law, all dogs three months and older are required to be licensed by January 1 of each year.