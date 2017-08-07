Waterford Residents and Business Owners Address Concerns Over Back-in Parking

"I know you guys thought about this long and hard before voting, that's what I heard, and I think if you were on the fence you should have come down to the people who it affected most," said a Waterford business owner to the Waterford Borough Council Monday night.
Waterford residents and business owners packed the meeting, to express their displeasure over the newly implemented back-in parking.
"We've been in town 24 years and we've never seen anything like it," said Linda Petrick, Owner of Carini Restaurant.
For an hour, people spoke out against the back-in parking that council unanimously voted for two months ago.
"What I see is when you're trying to back up, people will go around you, they'll go left to center," explained Jim Rodenbaugh, a Waterford resident.
"Cars are parking pulled in, backed in, so me are parallel parking, some are illegally parking," said Petrick.
Another complaint people had, was the lack-of communication about the parking change, until it was being voted on.
"There was no communication from the businesses in town, from the residents in town, and as you can see the uproar," said Rodenbaugh.
Council argued back and said there were several attempts to reach people and hear their feedback about the change, and it was also discussed in several meetings.
"I personally stopped at several businesses and let them know. I asked several people that I knew on the street how they feel about it, and we were getting about a 50/50 feedback at that point," said Jeff Horneman, President of the Waterford Borough Council.
Residents and business owners said one of their biggest fears is that the town will become a ghost town. Some business owners saying their businesses have suffered since the new parking was implemented.
"Our business profit has gone down 32% in the last three weeks, because no one is coming into town," said Petrick.
Not everyone was against the new parking, some believes it is safer.
"Our biggest problem in Waterford, and it came out tonight, that people are afraid of change," said Racquel Gray, a Waterford resident and Driver's Ed instructor. She presented various examples at Monday night's meeting on where back-in parking was successful.
In the end, council decided to leave back-in parking for at least for a year, but to address other safety concerns.
"We want to try and see if we can encourage the state police to come out and address some of the aggressive drivers, that seems to be one of the major complaints. We also feel that there's some issues with some of the poles that probably need some reflectivity to them, to see if we can help with backing up," said Horneman.
Upload your own image or video
|
Popular Searches
Powered by Local Corporation
An Erie boy continues to fight for his life after an accident with a toy battery. Today, his mom shared his story with Erie News Now Brittany Lauffer in the hopes that it will prevent another family from experiencing a similar situation.More >>
An Erie boy continues to fight for his life after an accident with a toy battery. Today, his mom shared his story with Erie News Now Brittany Lauffer in the hopes that it will prevent another family from experiencing a similar situation.More >>
It happened at the Wegmans at 5028 West Ridge Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
It happened at the Wegmans at 5028 West Ridge Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper edged out Art Oligeri by just 300 votes during Tuesday's election, a much tighter contest than her first bid for that office four years ago.More >>
Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper edged out Art Oligeri by just 300 votes during Tuesday's election, a much tighter contest than her first bid for that office four years ago.More >>
“The success of the patient registry one week since it was announced is another indicator of the need for this vital medication, and a testament to the department’s commitment to making medical marijuana available to patients in 2018,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.More >>
“The success of the patient registry one week since it was announced is another indicator of the need for this vital medication, and a testament to the department’s commitment to making medical marijuana available to patients in 2018,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.More >>
An EF1 tornado touched down in Millcreek Township Sunday night before moving east into the City of Erie, according to the National Weather Service.More >>
An EF1 tornado touched down in Millcreek Township Sunday night before moving east into the City of Erie, according to the National Weather Service.More >>
There is another race that's making big headlines, and not just here in Erie. Voters elected the first transgender person ever in Pennsylvania, for a seat on the Erie school board.More >>
There is another race that's making big headlines, and not just here in Erie. Voters elected the first transgender person ever in Pennsylvania, for a seat on the Erie school board.More >>
Police confirm to Erie News Now that someone broke into the home overnight and stole TVs and three guns. Police said they are currently investigating the overnight burglary.More >>
Police confirm to Erie News Now that someone broke into the home overnight and stole TVs and three guns. Police said they are currently investigating the overnight burglary.More >>
Chautauqua Institution plans to open a Winter Village at Chautauqua. The new family-oriented initiative will launch on November 24 and run on weekends through New Year’s Eve.More >>
Chautauqua Institution plans to open a Winter Village at Chautauqua. The new family-oriented initiative will launch on November 24 and run on weekends through New Year’s Eve.More >>