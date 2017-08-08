Lake Erie Fanfare Brings Musicians, Performers to Erie Veterans - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lake Erie Fanfare Brings Musicians, Performers to Erie Veterans Stadium

Erie Veterans Stadium hosted the 34th annual Lake Erie Fanfare drum and bugle corp competition Monday evening.

More than 1,000 of the best youth musicians and performers from across the U.S. showcased their skills.

The show features an eight core lineup including the Erie Thunderbirds.

The Lake Erie Sound barbershop chorus performed during a special pre-show event.

