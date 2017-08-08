Erie Gives 2017 is underway. It's your opportunity to donate to your favorite organization.

It is a huge day of on-line donations to help local charities.

Since Erie Gives Day began six years ago, more than $12 million has been raised.

Donors contribute on-line and their donations are matched on a pro-rated basis from a pool of more than $300,000 from sponsors, including the foundation.

Nearly 380 charities are involved in this year's effort including 53 new ones.

Organizers say Erie Gives Day has helped expand the donor base for local non profits, and most of the time money donated fuels entire operational costs for organizations.

You have until 8 p.m. to donate, and click here to do so!