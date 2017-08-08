Erie Gives 2017 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Gives 2017

Posted: Updated:
Erie Community Foundation Erie Community Foundation

Erie Gives 2017 is underway.  It's your opportunity to donate to your favorite organization.

It is a huge day of on-line donations to help local charities.

Since Erie Gives Day began six years ago, more than $12 million has been raised.

Donors contribute on-line and their donations are matched on a pro-rated basis from  a pool of more than $300,000 from sponsors, including the foundation.

Nearly 380 charities are involved in this year's effort including 53 new ones.

Organizers say Erie Gives Day has helped expand the donor base for local non profits, and most of the time money donated fuels entire operational costs for organizations.

You have until 8 p.m. to donate, and click here to do so!

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com