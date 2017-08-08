Jamestown, New York Woman Arrested for Drugs

Complaints from neighbors have landed a Jamestown, New York woman in police custody for drugs.

Tracey Wynn, 35, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators served a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of Broadhead Ave. around noon Monday.

Wynn and 43.3 grams of meth, doses of Soboxone, drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash were found inside the apartment, according to police.

