Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Increase

Posted: Updated:

Lottery players have a chance to win two big jackpots this week.

The Mega Million jackpot for Tuesday's drawing has increased to a $350 million annuity or $218.3 million cash prize due to strong ticket sales.

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at a $307 million annuity or $192.3 million cash prize for Wednesday's drawing.

Tickets for both games will be sold until 9:59 p.m. on the day of each drawing in Pennsylvania.

Powerball costs $2 to play. It's $1 for each Mega Millions ticket.

Pennsylvania has sold two winning tickets for the Mega Millions jackpot since joining the game in 2010. 17 winning tickets for the Powerball jackpot have been sold in the state over the past 15 years.

Powerball and Mega Millions are played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

