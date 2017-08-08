Free Solar Glasses

Erie News Now and First Warning Weather is happy to announce we are giving away 200 solar glasses to view the solar eclipse on Monday August 21st. Come on down to Liberty Park in Erie and enjoy the eclipse with the First Warning Weather team, plus a tasty treat compliments of Rita's Italian Ice. It is first come, first serve. Glasses will be given to the first 200 in attendance, but if you already own a pair of solar glasses, bring them along! The moon will cover about 76% of the sun here in Erie.

The last time a solar eclipse went coast to coast in the United States was 99 years ago. The next total solar eclipse will happen in July 2019, but that will only be visible in parts of South America.

The watch party will begin at 12:30 pm with the eclipse starting around 1:10 pm and lasting until about 3:45 pm. Bring your own snacks and lawn chairs.