Free Solar Glasses - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Free Solar Glasses

Posted: Updated:
Join us at Liberty Park Join us at Liberty Park
Today is the Day! Today is the Day!
Eclipse will peak just after 2:30 PM Eclipse will peak just after 2:30 PM

Erie News Now and First Warning Weather is happy to announce we are giving away 200 solar glasses to view the solar eclipse on Monday August 21st.  Come on down to Liberty Park in Erie and enjoy the eclipse with the First Warning Weather team, plus a tasty treat compliments of Rita's Italian Ice.  It is first come, first serve.  Glasses will be given to the first 200 in attendance, but if you already own a pair of solar glasses, bring them along!  The moon will cover about 76% of the sun here in Erie.

The last time a solar eclipse went coast to coast in the United States was 99 years ago.  The next total solar eclipse will happen in July 2019, but that will only be visible in parts of South America.  

The watch party will begin at 12:30 pm with the eclipse starting around 1:10 pm and lasting until about 3:45 pm.  Bring your own snacks and lawn chairs.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com