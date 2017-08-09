Governor Wolf to Visit Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Governor Wolf to Visit Erie

The recent news from GE Transportation has caught Governor Tom Wolf's attention. The governor will making a stop in Erie this afternoon, all part of his "Jobs That Pay" tour.

Wolf is planning on making two stops while he is in town Wednesday afternoon. The first stop will be at 2 o' clock at Erie's Logistics Plus.

From there, Wolf is turning all his attention over to the union leaders of UE Local 506. The visit is in direct response to GE's major announcement to cut more than 500 union jobs and stop all locomotive production in Erie. Many of those jobs are slated to be sent to the newer plant in Fort Worth, Texas which is not does not have unions.

Yesterday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey visited the same union workers a visit and called out GE's commitment to Erie. Governor wolf is showing his support to those union workers.

Wolf is calling this visit part of his "Jobs That Pay" tour.

On this tour, Wolf talks with business owners, industry leaders, and other Pennsylvanians about what the Wolf administration can do to help the middle class thrive.

