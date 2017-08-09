New Requirements For PIAA Coaches - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Requirements For PIAA Coaches

Posted: Updated:

If you're a high school sports lover, perhaps you're counting down the days until players get back on the field.

But before that happens, across the state of Pennsylvania, some changes are coming when it comes to coaching.

Don't worry, your favorite coaches aren't going anywhere, they're just getting some new training.

Here's why.    

Starting next school year, a Pennsylvania law will require all coaches, paid or volunteer, to undergo a new training program.

The coaches at all PIAA schools will have to meet new certification requirements for a number of courses related to coaching and first aid.

Basically what this means is that coaches will purchase books to educate themselves on a variety of topics like sport supervision, heat safety, and drug and alcohol abuse, just to name a few.

All in all, the programs will total to about 7 hours of instruction.

Once complete, each coach will receive a certification and be good to go, putting everyone on a level playing field, quite literally.

So the countdown is on, coaches have about 10 months to complete 7 hours of instruction.

The program with books is available for coaches to pick up and read in person, or online.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com