New Requirements For PIAA Coaches

If you're a high school sports lover, perhaps you're counting down the days until players get back on the field.

But before that happens, across the state of Pennsylvania, some changes are coming when it comes to coaching.



Don't worry, your favorite coaches aren't going anywhere, they're just getting some new training.

Here's why.

Starting next school year, a Pennsylvania law will require all coaches, paid or volunteer, to undergo a new training program.

The coaches at all PIAA schools will have to meet new certification requirements for a number of courses related to coaching and first aid.

Basically what this means is that coaches will purchase books to educate themselves on a variety of topics like sport supervision, heat safety, and drug and alcohol abuse, just to name a few.

All in all, the programs will total to about 7 hours of instruction.

Once complete, each coach will receive a certification and be good to go, putting everyone on a level playing field, quite literally.

So the countdown is on, coaches have about 10 months to complete 7 hours of instruction.

The program with books is available for coaches to pick up and read in person, or online.