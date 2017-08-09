Gov. Tom Wolf Brings "Jobs that Pay" Tour to Erie

As part of his "Jobs that Pay" tour, Governor Tom Wolf met with elected leaders and company management at Logistics Plus, Inc. to discuss the company’s plans to expand.

The Governor's Action Team helped coordinate the expansion project, which is expected to create an additional 44 jobs.

Located in Union Station, Logistics Plus, Inc. specializes in shipping and supply chain management for hundreds of companies around the world.

The company is investing $1.2 million to develop the west end of Union Station.

The 6,000 square foot area will serve as a global control tower for one of Logistic Plus' biggest customers called WeWork.