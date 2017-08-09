Former College President, Civic Leader Dr. William Garvey Dies at 81

Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.More >>
Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.More >>
It happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 40 in North East just before 8:30 a.m.More >>
It happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 40 in North East just before 8:30 a.m.More >>
He was indicted Tuesday by a Grand Jury on eight charges related to the Oct. 7 death of Sereniti Suttley.More >>
He was indicted Tuesday by a Grand Jury on eight charges related to the Oct. 7 death of Sereniti Suttley.More >>
It was reported at the Country Fair at 7495 Main Street around 1 p.m. Thursday.More >>
It was reported at the Country Fair at 7495 Main Street around 1 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Erie News Now has learned the site of the former historic Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs has been sold.More >>
Erie News Now has learned the site of the former historic Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs has been sold.More >>
Penelec responded to the 1100 block of West 38th Street Friday morning.More >>
Penelec responded to the 1100 block of West 38th Street Friday morning.More >>
Waldameer Amusement Park closed after Labor Day. But while the visitors are gone, work continues to prepare for next year.More >>
Waldameer Amusement Park closed after Labor Day. But while the visitors are gone, work continues to prepare for next year.More >>