Republican Candidate Running for U.S. Senate Appears in Erie

One of the nation's leading experts in defense and homeland security has announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate.

Republican Cynthia Ayers will challenge Democrat Bob Casey for his seat in the 2018 election.

Ayers made an appearance Wednesday evening at the Blasco Library.

In addition to being a U.S. Army veteran, she worked for the National Security Agency and currently serves on the task force on national and homeland security.

She also serves as a consultant on cyber security matters for the U.S. Army War College.

