Republican Candidate Running for U.S. Senate Appears in Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Republican Candidate Running for U.S. Senate Appears in Erie

Posted: Updated:

One of the nation's leading experts in defense and homeland security has announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate.

Republican Cynthia Ayers will challenge Democrat Bob Casey for his seat in the 2018 election.

Ayers made an appearance Wednesday evening at the Blasco Library.

In addition to being a U.S. Army veteran, she worked for the National Security Agency and currently serves on the task force on national and homeland security.

She also serves as a consultant on cyber security matters for the U.S. Army War College.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com