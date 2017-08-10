Young Boy Overjoyed After Backpack Full of Possessions Is Returned

We have an example of how being a good samaritan has made someone's day, or in this case, someone's week! It's after a young boy lost his backpack, full of toys, blankets and other belongings, when it fell out the backside of his dad's truck Tuesday afternoon.

His name is Trey, and he was re-united with his bag and all the items inside. An un-named good samaritan picked it up from an Erie road and brought it to Erie News Now, hoping we could help.

After putting a post on our Facebook page this Thursday afternoon, Trey, his dad and family responded within minutes and were at the station, overjoyed that it was found.

Now, he is once again enjoying his stuffed animals and toys, after family says he's had a rough few nights of missing them. ###